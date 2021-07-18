Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $17,057,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $13.53 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

