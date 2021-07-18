Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $21.20.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
