Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 36,081 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 92,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

