Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

