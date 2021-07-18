Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.26 Million in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Embraer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth $100,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERJ opened at $13.66 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

