Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.41 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VC opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

