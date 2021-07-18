Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 17,460 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $290.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

