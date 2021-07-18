Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 66,445 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 66,445 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

