Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

