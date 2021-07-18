KLAYswap Protocol Price Tops $15.85 on Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.40 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $15.85 or 0.00049881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

