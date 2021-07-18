Klaytn Price Hits $0.94 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $82.74 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00324359 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,623,405,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,141,262 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.