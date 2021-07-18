Kleros Price Tops $0.0957 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $58.55 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00222218 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

