Klimatas Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,953.19 and approximately $1,525.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

