Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Hits $841,698.04

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Krios has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $841,698.04 and $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001420 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.01354683 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.