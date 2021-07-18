Kuai Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00791118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

