Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 133.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.73% of Kura Oncology worth $69,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 717,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 246,257 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.