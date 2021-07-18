Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. 399,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.