Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,092.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $237,862.64 and approximately $17,092.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 141.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006632 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,748 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

