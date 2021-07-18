LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $417,194.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00147606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,727.81 or 1.00480992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

