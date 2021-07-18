Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $54,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

