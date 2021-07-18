Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $2.51 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,437,367 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

