Landbox (LAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165,899.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $584,784.11 and $165,899.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.