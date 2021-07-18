Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,847.18. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vicor stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

