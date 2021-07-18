Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

