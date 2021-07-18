Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33. Lawson has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $46.50.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

