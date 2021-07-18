Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33. Lawson has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $46.50.
About Lawson
