Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in June

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,041. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

