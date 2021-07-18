Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in June

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,041. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
