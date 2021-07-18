Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494,066 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3,041.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

