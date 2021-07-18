Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $355,000.

NYSE BWG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. 34,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

