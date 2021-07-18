Lendingblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,918.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $5.79 million and $3,918.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

