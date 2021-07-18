Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega Sells 115,566 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 115,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,914.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,926,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

