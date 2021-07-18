Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 246.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.46% of Leslie’s worth $67,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

