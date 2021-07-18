Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $1,005,660.08. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

