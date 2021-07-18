LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 455,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of LG Display worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LG Display by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in LG Display by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 142,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

