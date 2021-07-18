LHT Trading 8% Lower This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $130,427.61 and $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006177 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.