Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $25,216,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

