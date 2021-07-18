Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

