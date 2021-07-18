Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,273 shares of company stock worth $194,168. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter worth $170,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,055. The stock has a market cap of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.