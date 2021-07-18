LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 849,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

