Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce sales of $93.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $441.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.