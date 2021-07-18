Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 45,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 35,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

