Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 780,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 189,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,224. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

