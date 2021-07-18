Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 767,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,002. The firm has a market cap of $431.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.90. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $1,291,500.00. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

