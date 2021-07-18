Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.06 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Linear has a total market cap of $111.61 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,627,345 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

