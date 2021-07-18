Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 311,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 97,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $270,781.35. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

