Liquity (LQTY) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00014204 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $32.98 million and $195,692.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,324,911 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

