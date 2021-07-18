Lisk Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $23,516.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00102952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,685.14 or 1.00199902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

