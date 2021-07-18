Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,817.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $1,817.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000253 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,516.29 or 0.99956054 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 732,167,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

