Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $120,722.36 and approximately $45.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.44 or 1.00287722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00034704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003177 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

