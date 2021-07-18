LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of LivaNova worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in LivaNova by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in LivaNova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

