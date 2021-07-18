Livenodes (LNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023648 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

